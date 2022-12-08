In another twist, Mabote unveils his fantasy of marrying Joburg's no 1 citizen Mpho Phalatse, who recently tied the knot with Brutus Malada. Malada has apparently left a trail of broken hearts along the way into winning Phalatse's heart.
Rams also ventures into the politics of defending Ramaphosa by zooming into police minister Bheki Cele, who came out guns blazing against those wanting to see president gone.
Cele took aim at people like corruption-accused and recently paroled ex-president Jacob Zuma and lone protestor Carl Niehaus, who themselves have been shooting from the hip, accusing Ramaphosa of corruption and thievery.
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: How Ramaphosa got ANC trapped in the Phala Phala cow dung
Just how bad is President Cyril Ramaphosa commmunication's strategy as he tries to wiggle out of the Phala Phala cow dung.
Host Rams Mabote in this week's edition of Taking the Rams by the Horns podcast, talks to communications expert Lorato Tshenkeng who pokes holes in the president’s communications strategy.
PODCAST | Rams by the Horns: Mabote takes us to the drama filled home of Nomaindia Mfeketo, SA's ambassador to US
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns
