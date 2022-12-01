Rams also describes the bizzare story of how SA's ambassador to the US, Nomaindiya Mfeketo's domestic worker, has accused her of witchcraft and poisoning.
He also has an in depth sitdown with Rivonia Circle convenor Songezo Zibi for a chat about the think-tank and whether the former Business Day editor holds any political ambitions.
"When we started the Rivonia Circle we thought, what could be inspiring to us to do what we want to do in the right way? And we thought of the generation of the Rivonia Trial," said Zibi.
Rams also shares the drama of a Soweto police chase gone wrong.
PODCAST | Cyril Ramaphosa caught in a pothole and SA Ambassador accused of witchcraft
Rams Mabote is back this week with another informative and hilarious episode of Taking the Rams by the Horns.
During the second episode of the podcast, Rams, in his usual humourous perspective, dissects President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent state visit to the UK and his downgrade from the luxuries of Buckingham Palace to the pothole-riddled streets of Ditsobotla.
