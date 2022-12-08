×

South Africa

Baby the only person still to be recovered

Another Jukskei drowning victim found 3km away

08 December 2022 - 07:56
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The family of three-month-old Sinenhlanhla Rengqe are praying for her retrieval as the baby remains the only missing person after the Jukskei River tragedy that claimed the lives of 15 people.

The death toll rose by one yesterday after the search led to the recovery a woman’s body at the Innisfree Park, Sandton, about 3km away from where the incident took place on Saturday...

