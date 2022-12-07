Bozwana's killer 'shows symptoms of moderate depression'

A clinical psychologist has told the court that Sipho Patrick Hudla, one of the men convicted of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana, has moderate depression and anxiety and can be easily manipulated by others.
The expert witness whom the court granted her wish not to be named, told the Pretoria High Court that Hudla informed her he was experiencing loss of appetite, struggled sleeping and felt stressed. The clinical psychologist is the first witness in the pre-sentencing proceedings which started on Wednesday. She interviewed Hudla in November after being found guilty in June.
Hudla and his three co- accused have been placed in solitary confinement since then.
The expert said Hudla showed symptoms of moderate depression.
“He endorsed the following items — sadness, loss of pleasure, punishment feelings, self-dislike, self-criticalness, crying, agitation, loss of interest, indecisiveness, changes in sleeping pattern, concentration difficulty and fatigue,” she said.
She added that Hudla had low cognitive levels when compared to an average person. “His...social judgment and common sense appears compromised.”
She found that Hudla had difficult working timeously and efficiently, responding to questions and slow decision-making skills.
Hudla’s lawyer Adv Annelene van den Heever asked the clinical psychologist what he would do when faced with a situation where he has to decide between right or wrong.
“Mr Hudla might have a tendency to follow than take an independent decision,” she said.
“His cognitive function would render him compromised because of the way he thinks and understands his world and environment.”
She said her assessment found that Hudla is a person who wants to be accommodating, pleasing and liked. She said this would further make him vulnerable to manipulation.
“He would be less able to recognise manipulation when it is presented to him. Things would be believable to him that may not be believable to others because he is prone to suggestion and manipulation,” she said.
She was asked how Hudla would respond to intimidation if it happens with a person of power and authority.
“Because his thinking processes are not high-functioning. He would look at a situation with less problem-solving skills ... therefore receive the threat more than one would expect,” she said.
In June, Hudla, 40, who is accused number one, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 46, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, 36, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 42, were found guilty of killing Bozwana.
They were also convicted of the attempted murder of Bozwana's business partner Mpho Baloyi.
The four had pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to the shooting that happened on October 2 2015.
Mathibela was granted R50,000 bail in December 2016 while the other accused remained in custody.
He was, however, rearrested in 2019 after he violated his bail conditions, which were revoked and his bail money was forfeited to the state and has been in custody since.
Hudla told the clinical psychologist that in the solitary confinement he is only allowed to shower for two minutes. He is also locked-up and alone for over 23 hours per day and is only allowed to walk in a cage in a courtyard for 30 minutes.
Pre-sentencing proceedings continue.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Bozwana's killer 'shows symptoms of moderate depression'
Psychologist tells court of Hudla's mental state in pre-sentencing hearing
Image: Wandile Bozwana on Facebook
A clinical psychologist has told the court that Sipho Patrick Hudla, one of the men convicted of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana, has moderate depression and anxiety and can be easily manipulated by others.
The expert witness whom the court granted her wish not to be named, told the Pretoria High Court that Hudla informed her he was experiencing loss of appetite, struggled sleeping and felt stressed. The clinical psychologist is the first witness in the pre-sentencing proceedings which started on Wednesday. She interviewed Hudla in November after being found guilty in June.
Hudla and his three co- accused have been placed in solitary confinement since then.
The expert said Hudla showed symptoms of moderate depression.
“He endorsed the following items — sadness, loss of pleasure, punishment feelings, self-dislike, self-criticalness, crying, agitation, loss of interest, indecisiveness, changes in sleeping pattern, concentration difficulty and fatigue,” she said.
She added that Hudla had low cognitive levels when compared to an average person. “His...social judgment and common sense appears compromised.”
She found that Hudla had difficult working timeously and efficiently, responding to questions and slow decision-making skills.
Hudla’s lawyer Adv Annelene van den Heever asked the clinical psychologist what he would do when faced with a situation where he has to decide between right or wrong.
“Mr Hudla might have a tendency to follow than take an independent decision,” she said.
“His cognitive function would render him compromised because of the way he thinks and understands his world and environment.”
She said her assessment found that Hudla is a person who wants to be accommodating, pleasing and liked. She said this would further make him vulnerable to manipulation.
“He would be less able to recognise manipulation when it is presented to him. Things would be believable to him that may not be believable to others because he is prone to suggestion and manipulation,” she said.
She was asked how Hudla would respond to intimidation if it happens with a person of power and authority.
“Because his thinking processes are not high-functioning. He would look at a situation with less problem-solving skills ... therefore receive the threat more than one would expect,” she said.
In June, Hudla, 40, who is accused number one, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 46, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, 36, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 42, were found guilty of killing Bozwana.
They were also convicted of the attempted murder of Bozwana's business partner Mpho Baloyi.
The four had pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to the shooting that happened on October 2 2015.
Mathibela was granted R50,000 bail in December 2016 while the other accused remained in custody.
He was, however, rearrested in 2019 after he violated his bail conditions, which were revoked and his bail money was forfeited to the state and has been in custody since.
Hudla told the clinical psychologist that in the solitary confinement he is only allowed to shower for two minutes. He is also locked-up and alone for over 23 hours per day and is only allowed to walk in a cage in a courtyard for 30 minutes.
Pre-sentencing proceedings continue.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Sentencing proceedings in Khekhe's case delayed as experts fail to pitch
Bozwana killers to be sentenced as feud over his estate rages on
Sentencing delay in Wandile Bozwana murder case
Mamelodi residents celebrate conviction of Khekhe and co-accused
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos