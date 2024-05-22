South Africa

Police arrest three suspects part of blue light gang

22 May 2024 - 15:51
Police arrested suspects in possession of a firearm and police uniform.
Police arrested suspects in possession of a firearm and police uniform.
Image: Supplied

Three suspects belonging to the blue light gang, a notorious group known for robbing motorists on the N3 freeway, were caught on the R23 in Brakpan by Gauteng traffic police and the Ekhuruleni metro police department (EMPD). 

EMPD spokesperson, chief superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, said: “The suspects were travelling in a silver VW Polo hatch with false registration plates attached and are suspected to be linked to other cases of robbery and murder. 

“They were nabbed in their tracks and found in possession of a firearm, EMPD and Gauteng Traffic Police uniforms,” said Thepa. 

Cops probe whether three men killed in shootout part of blue-light gang

Police say the profiling of three men killed during a high-speed chase and shootout with police will start on Monday as they believe they are part a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects

A high-speed car chase ending in a shoot-out between police and robbery suspects left three men dead on Sunday night.
News
3 weeks ago

Blue light gang: Suspect nabbed in Boksburg

In the past six months eight suspected blue light gang members have been arrested.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy