Three suspects belonging to the blue light gang, a notorious group known for robbing motorists on the N3 freeway, were caught on the R23 in Brakpan by Gauteng traffic police and the Ekhuruleni metro police department (EMPD).
EMPD spokesperson, chief superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, said: “The suspects were travelling in a silver VW Polo hatch with false registration plates attached and are suspected to be linked to other cases of robbery and murder.
“They were nabbed in their tracks and found in possession of a firearm, EMPD and Gauteng Traffic Police uniforms,” said Thepa.
Police arrest three suspects part of blue light gang
