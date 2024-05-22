Case of man whose hands were cut off for 'stealing from church' postponed

"They [police] did not issue us with search warrant or an arrest warrant, they just dragged me out [of church]. As pastors we are easily accessible, I was just a phone call away and could have gone to the police station myself. This whole thing has been traumatising to my family .., the community also wanted to burn the church,” he said.
Mahlangu’s father Johannes said the police must arrest the other three people who were involved in the incident.
“I fear for his life, the other three people might come back and kill him and he won't be able to point them out. He is the only witness, the only person who saw these people. If he is killed before the trial starts there won't be a case because the only witness will be dead,” said Johannes.
Magistrate Matome Seima postponed the matter to July 24.
Image: Thulani Mbele
The wife of a pastor accused of chopping off a man’s hands appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Wednesday alongside her husband and their son.
Poppy Mhlanga is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges. Her husband Solomon Mhlanga and their son Enoch are facing the same charges.
The trio is accused of the kidnapping and attempted murder of Dumisani Mahlangu, 29, in March.
Mahlangu was accused of stealing from the pastor’s church.
Prosecutor Johan Harmse asked the court to postpone the matter for DNA analysis and further investigations.
"The investigation has not been finalised, especially the DNA evidence from the hands that were recovered [from the scene]; that information as well as the photo album from the search unit that found the hands in the field where they were left need to be filed in the docket,” he said.
The pastor and his son are out on R5,000 bail each while his wife is out on a warning.
Speaking outside court and surrounded by members of his church, Mhlanga expressed how traumatised he was when he was arrested in front of his congregation.
"From the side of the pastors, we humbly request to be respected. We are not saying we are righteous and do not have faults, we do have faults, but pastors need to be respected ... we are people of the oath.
