Durban making 'significant progress' with infrastructure repairs but beaches remain polluted

The eThekwini municipality says it has made “significant progress” with repairs at many of its malfunctioning sewage pump stations, which have been affecting the water quality at its beaches.
Monday’s announcement by the city came as accredited testing company Talbot published its latest results on its Facebook page, as a public service, showing that Point, North, Country Club, Battery as well as Umhlanga Main and Bronze beaches, all have critical E coli levels, above 500cfu/100ml.
Last Thursday Talbot also conducted tests for the Sunday Times, with samples taken at Main beach in Umhlanga, Country Club, Battery and North beaches in Durban and Anstey’s Beach south of the city.
The tests were done on the day the city said the beaches were open and safe for swimming.
Three of the five beaches, Umhlanga, Country Club and Battery, showed critical levels of colony-forming units (cfu), the microbial cells (bacteria, fungi or viruses) in a sample.
But the city says “significant headway has been made in the repair work, considering the damage which was extensive. This is evident in the improvement of beach water quality which has allowed the city to open many of the beaches.”
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said repairs have been completed at many of the coastal pump stations, “which has therefore stopped an overflow into the environment in other areas.
“Where repairs are not yet complete, teams are doing final touch-ups which include carrying out housekeeping, sump cleaning and fencing repairs.
“Also in progress are repairs to sewer pipelines and trunk mains in Umhlanga, where teams are working round the clock to clear overflowing manholes.
“Work is also progressing well at the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works which has been largely responsible for contaminating the Umgeni River and nearby beaches.
“The city is also aware of overflows in some areas resulting from damaged trunk mains whose repairs are not yet complete — and in this regard, the city continues to frequently monitor beach water quality to ensure that we make an informed decision for public safety.
“For the rest of the beaches that are still contaminated, the city is working as fast as it can to finalise repairs.”
