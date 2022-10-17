Young volleyball star believes that the sport is her escape from poverty

Karabo Sarah Mnguni (17), a Grade 10 learner of Sovetjheza Secondary School in Matshiding, Mpumalanga, has been selected to be part of the South African national volleyball team that will represent the country in Lesotho and Malawi.

Mnguni, who started playing the game at the age of 12 in 2017, will take part in the Sixth Leg of the Zone VI Beach Volleyball Tour in Maseru, Lesotho, from 21 to 23 October 2022, and the Africa Union Region 5 (AUR5) games in Malawi in December 2022.

Speaking about her success, Mnguni says what first started as a hobby soon became a life-changing opportunity.

“I started playing volleyball as an extramural activity in primary school for the Chivas Volleyball Club. I found myself enjoying it and I started putting hard work and dedication into becoming better. I was chosen for the Mpumalanga U/15 team earlier this year to represent the region in Durban and Cape Town.”

It was at the Cape Town tournament that Mnguni’s star shone. According to her coach and teacher, Moses Bhiya, she captained the team, which went on to secure a gold medal.

She also won the Most Valuable Player of The Tournament award and was selected for the national volleyball team, alongside teammate Lindokuhle Langa.

Bhiya describes Mnguni as hard working and determined. “She is a dedicated, talented and energetic player. She’s also very teachable and determined to achieve more in volleyball.”

The entire Mpumalanga-based team works hard, despite funding and support challenges, Bhiya says.

“We are struggling without enough equipment, such as balls, as well as transport to attend competitions. Sometimes, I cannot even take a full team to a competition, as some of the children’s families cannot afford to sponsor them. My wish is to have sponsors who will see the great work that these kids are doing.”

Mnguni would like to study sports management. “I want to be an inspiration to other children. I also want to become one of the country’s top players. I believe that through sport and education, I will be successful and get my family out of poverty.”

The Chivas Volleyball Club can be contacted through coach Moses Bhiya on 066 257 3963.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.