South Africa

Body of missing three-year-old Limpopo boy retrieved from pit toilet

06 December 2022 - 13:18
The child's body was handed over to police.
The child's body was handed over to police.
Image: Supplied

The body of a three-year-old boy was retrieved from a pit toilet in a village outside Vuwani in Limpopo on Monday afternoon.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the boy was last seen by his uncle on Sunday morning at Tshino Nditwanin village before his disappearance was reported to the police.

The body of a missing three-year-old boy was retrieved from a pit toilet in Limpopo.
The body of a missing three-year-old boy was retrieved from a pit toilet in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

Ledwaba said several units, including the K9 search and rescue team, emergency services and local police, embarked on a search “which culminated in this horrific discovery”.

He said the team conducted a thorough search focusing inside the victim’s yard after the K9 unit reacted in the vicinity of the pit toilet.

“The members started digging the pit toilet after conducting tests to determine what might be inside. The body was found and handed over to local police,” he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on parents to practise extra care when looking after their children.

“These kinds of incidents can only be avoided if parents exercise extra caution and care and look after our children at all times.”

LUZUKO PONGOMA | Rollout of decent sanitation needs all hands on deck

The government, private sector, and communities must come together and ensure that people have access to decent sanitation and that infrastructure is ...
Opinion
6 days ago

