South Africa

Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel

29 November 2022 - 16:56
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Paramedics tried for more than an hour to resuscitate the children. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

Two girls, aged five and nine, drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel on Durban's South Beach on Tuesday afternoon. 

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said their paramedics, with Netcare 911 and Medi-Response, responded to the call of a double drowning at about 3pm.

“On arrival, five- and nine-year-old females were found in a state of cardiac arrest. Resuscitation efforts and several advanced life support intervention methods were exhausted for over an hour. However, they were unsuccessful and they were sadly declared dead on the scene,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

