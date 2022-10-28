eThekwini municipality said the following road closures will be implemented from 4am to 6pm on Saturday:
IN PICS | Road closures, president's keynote address and a sneak look at Zulu king's event
Preparations are in full swing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban before the ceremonial handover of a certificate of recognition by the government to Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday.
Police minister Bheki Cele inspected the stadium with top brass while entertainers rehearsed and final sound checks were made.
On Friday the presidency announced President Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver a keynote address after handing over a certificate of recognition to the ninth AmaZulu king.
“Ramaphosa issued the certificate to His Majesty earlier this year, and will, in accordance with a wish expressed by the royal family, formally hand over the certificate of recognition at Saturday’s ceremony. The president will also deliver the keynote address,” it said.
The certificate recognises Misuzulu as the king of the AmaZulu in terms of section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. Among others provisions, the certificate confirms the king has the powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws.
According to the presidency, Saturday’s ceremony will take place under the theme Liphumile Ilanga KwaZulu (The sun has risen on the Zulu nation), and will be attended by current and former heads of state, government and traditional dignitaries from across the African continent and the world.
“The ceremony is open to the public and will showcase and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the AmaZulu lineage and traditions.”
eThekwini municipality said the following road closures will be implemented from 4am to 6pm on Saturday:
• Masabalala Yengwa Avenue southbound will be closed at Simiso Nkwanyana Road, with traffic directed to proceed west on Simiso Nkwanyana Road.
• Umngeni Road southbound will be closed from Simiso Nkwanyana Road, while traffic travelling on Umngeni Road from the north will be diverted west on Simiso Nkwanyana Road to join Umngeni Road at Balance Road.
• Isaiah Ntshangase from Umngeni Road will be closed. Controlled access will apply.
• No traffic will be allowed on Isaiah Ntshangase from Umngeni Road to Masabalala Yengwa Avenue. Isaiah Ntshangase Road will only be open from the M4 up to the gate of the Country Club and Natal Mounted Rifle Base. After this point, no traffic will be allowed to travel west on Isaiah Ntshangase. Vehicles going to the above-mentioned places will enter and exit at M4.
• Battery Beach Road at Snell Parade will be closed. Controlled access will be applicable.
• All Umngeni northbound traffic will remain uninterrupted as the northbound lanes will be open.
• Traffic travelling east on Simiso Nkwanyana Road will be directed north joining Masabalala Yengwa Avenue.
• Vehicles travelling north of Masabalala Yengwa Avenue will exit at the Sandile Thusi Road off-ramp. Traffic will turn right on Sandile Thusi Road, drive in an easterly direction and join the M4 (Ruth First Highway) or travel towards the beach. At this same intersection, traffic will be allowed to travel west on Sandile Thusi Road towards Umngeni Road as the uMngeni northbound will remain open. At this intersection, no traffic will be allowed to go towards the Moses Mabhida Stadium as the road will be closed.
Parking
All buses will be parked at the Natal Command site, south of Suncoast Casino. This area is bound by Sandile Thusi Road, Snell Parade, and the M4 (Ruth First) southbound.
Law enforcement officers and marshals will be available to assist with parking and directing of traffic.
All minibuses will be parked from Sunkist (Bike and Bean) to Blue Lagoon. Pedestrians going into the stadium will use the underpass located at the north side of Suncoast directly opposite Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The only access for cars to park at the Kings Park Stadium outer fields is through Jacko Jackson Drive which is on Simiso Nkwanyana Road between Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and Umngeni Road. Badminton Courts located at 33 Cobham Road have been allocated for overflow parking.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela urged motorists to be patient when driving in the vicinity of the stadium: “Those not going to the royal event are urged to avoid the area around Moses Mabhida Stadium and to use alternate routes.”
