Sentencing proceedings for the man who pleaded guilty to the July killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Xolile Mbatha failed to get underway at the Durban high court on Tuesday.
This is after advocate B Mbokazi for the asked for a two-day postponement as a colleague who was prepped for the case was hospitalised.
Mbokazi said new counsel would be briefed to represent Sanele Mlambo, 27, who previously pleaded guilty to Mbatha's murder.
Mlambo told the court he stabbed her after suspecting she was in another relationship with a church congregant.
He stormed the Ark Royal residence on Durban south beach and stabbed Mbatha several times.
The couple started dating after meeting in 2018 through Facebook.
Mbatha was a third year engineering student from uMsinga.
Last week high court judge Sharmaine Balton, expressed concern over delays in the trial.
EFF student command branch coordinator Busisiwe Zwane said they were not impressed, but vowed they would not be deterred by the delays until justice was served.
Mbatha’s family members were absent in court.
TimesLIVE
Justice delayed for slain MUT student
Image: File/ SAPS
TimesLIVE
