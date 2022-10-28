“Another thing is, it’s difficult to relate to people if they can feel what you’re saying or singing about. I want them to feel empowered and liberated when they listen to this project ... I want them to visualise the feelings being sung to them. ”
With her family rooted in the arts, it was near-impossible for Nokwe not to take the same path. She entered the entertainment industry at the tender age of four and by 10 years old, she was certain that a career in the arts was her calling.
“As a producer, I draw inspiration from the likes of Kabza de Small and Maphorisa, who helped pioneer a genre as big as amapiano – yes, the genre stems from various roots of kwaito and deep house. I also wanted to pioneer a distinct sound just so I have something a little special,” she shares.
“I am also highly influenced by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, I love their songwriting and how they approach certain songs. But my biggest influences are from the effervescent singer Empress Of, whose lyrical content on Women in the Word is like no other.
“Seeing that I am an energy person, the two artists that I’d like to collaborate with in the future is Felo le Tee and Toss; there’s just something about how they make you feel every time they’re on stage, so electrifying.”
Music therapy drives the sound of actor, model, filmmaker and musician Nirvana Nokwe
The 26-year-old starlet does exactly that with her soulful new six-track EP, Nirvous Love
The healing power of music therapy is what drives the sound of filmmaker, actor, model and musician Nirvana Nokwe, the daughter of legendary musician/actor Tu Nokwe and jazz pianist Bheki Mseleku.
The 26-year-old starlet does exactly that with her soulful new six-track EP, Nirvous Love, which explores tales of love and awakening. Her unique sound fuses indie rock, Zulu drums, gqom and amapiano.
In her music, Nokwe tackles themes of attaining the love that her listeners deserve and being self-aware of the emotions of destruction, betrayal and hurt created either in childhood, teenage years, adulthood or present time.
“It’s very important to relate to people as a singer. A lot of time as musicians we possess the power of either helping to aid or help our listeners convoy or understand the emotions that they are going through – be it feelings of anger or pain, it’s very important that a listener can define that with the assistance of our music,” Nokwe says.
Nokwe is one of the headline acts that will be gracing the Road to Afrochella stage this Sunday in Johannesburg.
She will be joined by Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and Stonebwoy, plus amapiano sensations Focalistic, Young Stunna and Daliwonga.
“I’m very excited and honoured to be performing on such a stage. Somehow, I feel like I belong there because being in the music industry, you try your best to be seen and heard as an artist, so this to me is validation that I bring some sort of value to the music industry,” she says.
“It’s so exciting to see how Africa is coming together through music and the blending of our various cultures. It’s so glorious to see how we as Africans are getting to know each other again in the modern era. Hence I cannot wait to bring my uniqueness to the stage."
