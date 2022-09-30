The high levels of the harmful bacteria were attributed to damage to the city’s wastewater treatment plants and sanitation infrastructure caused by the April floods, resulting in sewage pollution.
TimesLIVE
Durban reopens some beaches as school holiday kicks off
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Some Durban beaches closed because of “poor water quality” reopened on Friday in time for the school spring break.
The eThekwini municipality closed some beaches earlier this month due to poor water quality.
On Friday the city said an improvement in water quality resulted in the reopening of some beaches, but others remain closed.
Activists and water experts have blamed Durban’s ongoing environmental and public health woes on the municipality’s ageing infrastructure.
Malfunctioning pump stations in and around the city resulted in high E.coli levels in rivers and the sea in recent months, prompting the closure of some beaches.
The high levels of the harmful bacteria were attributed to damage to the city’s wastewater treatment plants and sanitation infrastructure caused by the April floods, resulting in sewage pollution.
“A team of experts recently tested water from the beaches and results confirmed that water is now at an acceptable standard,” the city said.
Beaches now open for swimming are:
“In the south, Umgababa, Umkomaas, Brighton and Treasure beaches remain open.
“However, other beaches remain closed until further notice.”
TimesLIVE
