WATCH | Owners of Cape Town bar accused of racism release statement, open assault case against patrons

The owners of Hanks Olde Irish in Cape Town have released a statement and opened an assault case against some of the patrons who accused the owners of being institutional racists by not allowing a black person entry without a white escort.

The confrontation between patrons and one of the owners of the bar went viral on social media at the weekend. A patron can be seen accusing the owner of having a policy which only allows black people inside if they are accompanied by a white person.

“You told me you have the right to let in who you want. You don’t. This is not a calm situation,” Christopher Logan said when he confronted the owner inside the establishment.

“You don’t have a right to discriminate in this country based on colour. That is a crime.”

The owners of Hanks Olde Irish said there was no such policy regarding black patrons.