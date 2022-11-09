In May, Theuns du Toit, a white student, was caught on camera urinating on first-year student Babalwa Ndwayana’s desk, laptop and books at the Huis Marais men’s residence. The NPA said at the time it would prosecute Du Toit for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.
The university also suspended another student from his residence after reports that he urinated in the room of his fellow student last month.
Khampepe commended the university for the efforts it has made in advancing transformation but added that more work still needs to be done by the university management.
“The university certainly cannot be accused of failing to take steps towards furthering transformation. Although the evidence showed that there is still much to be done, in official terms the university has accomplished a fair amount in a relatively short space of time.
“My only criticism of the university is that it is fairly evident that the formation of its transformation apparatus has occurred in a piecemeal and disjointed fashion. The upshot of this is that the transformation apparatus is actually quite complex, and it can take some time to understand how to navigate the various policies and structures,” said Khampepe.
The university will host an online media briefing on Wednesday to address the findings in the report.
“We are in a process of studying the report and we will fully engage with the findings and recommendations. This is a top priority for the university,’’ said De Villiers.
Stellenbosch university not inclusive, welcoming to black students, staffers — report
