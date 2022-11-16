President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that there will be an “intensification” of the principles of black economic empowerment. All this at the expense of the white minority... as reverse racism is applied, seeking to ingratiate themselves with their dwindling support base.
Ramaphosa is currently making overtures to white money lenders in Europe and America, begging for financial aid to prop-up a faltering economy and a party in ruins. This would be classified as economic racial irony – treating your whites at home like rubbish while seeking the sympathy of white money lenders abroad.
The ANC have become a pitiful lot, unable to govern a complex country having missed opportunities to galvanise and solidify the goodwill of all its people.
The white minority have been marginalised, but Ramaphosa and his inner cabal need to understand that no good will come from their racist posturing.
Change your attitude and that of your party, Mr President, before it’s too late.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s reverse racism rather ironic
Image: Esa Alexander
