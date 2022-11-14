×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

A life well lived: journey from teacher, principal to author

Simon Boiki Ntsimane has dedicated his life to improving schooling in SA

14 November 2022 - 07:41
Mpho Koka Journalist

When Simon Boiki Ntsimane’s doctoral  research came to a standstill after his supervisor died, and he was not swiftly allocated a new research mentor, he did not let these unfortunate circumstances derail him. He finished what he started.

Ntsimane, 68, decided to convert his research into a book in 2003. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm