It is indeed tragic that we as South Africans who fought valiantly to erase racial discrimination from our lives, continue to hurl racist terminology at one another.
Racism in SA has destroyed many people of all races. While we pontificate about the divisions and disunity that race and racism cause, these divisions will continue for another few generations.
Our rainbow nation is awash with racists of every colour and creed. It is a painful reminder that racism still dominates South African society. Whatever detour racism follows, the ultimate goal is dominance. Such dregs of our society should not find any abode in a progressively advancing society.
Never before have we seen such racial animosity throughout the world. Racism is a socially constructed disease of the mind that is caused by a specific form of ignorance.
Our pursuit of a non-racial society has never ended, nor would it be retarded by racists who prey on helpless communities who rarely question venomous messages.
Across the globe we suffer from irrational behaviour due to racist practices that have persisted for too long in vile and negative ways. The spectre of racism has come to haunt us. Racism is evil, and those who partake in it are colluding with the devil.
Racism has over the past 75 years in SA left its brutal legacy embedded in our collective memory. In its wake, human lives have been sacrificed, and bonds of friendship and kinships have burst asunder.
Racial supremacy is pure evil. Those who violently practice it are lost, deluded and in need of salvation.
We must not bequeath to our children and grandchildren an ugly profile and a stockpile of hatred and religious prejudice. These toxic and contagious twins have no place in a democratic SA.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | We are haunted by the evil of racism
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka
