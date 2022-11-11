IAN FUHR | If nothing is done to reduce inequality gap, violence and crime will get worse
Dis-Chem moratorium on employment of white managers absolutely the right decision
By Ian Fuhr - 11 November 2022 - 10:47
Ivan Saltzman’s bravery has been lost amid the noise of an anti-transformation assault. I cannot be sure what motivated Saltzman when he declared a moratorium on the employment of white managers. Was it in response to Dis-Chem having fallen behind on its transformation targets and his concern about the possibility of some hefty penalties?
If this is the case, then we must ask why Dis-Chem is only now playing catch-up. Or was it motivated by a sincere heartfelt belief that transformation is critical to the sustainable survival of this country?..
IAN FUHR | If nothing is done to reduce inequality gap, violence and crime will get worse
Dis-Chem moratorium on employment of white managers absolutely the right decision
Ivan Saltzman’s bravery has been lost amid the noise of an anti-transformation assault. I cannot be sure what motivated Saltzman when he declared a moratorium on the employment of white managers. Was it in response to Dis-Chem having fallen behind on its transformation targets and his concern about the possibility of some hefty penalties?
If this is the case, then we must ask why Dis-Chem is only now playing catch-up. Or was it motivated by a sincere heartfelt belief that transformation is critical to the sustainable survival of this country?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos