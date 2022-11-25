×

Schoolboy, 9, dies in West Rand scholar transport crash

By TimesLIVE - 25 November 2022 - 11:52
A scholar transport vehicle. File image
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

A pupil has been killed and two others critically injured in a scholar transport accident on the West Rand.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the accident in Azaadville on Thursday involved a private scholar transport vehicle.

Pupils from Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary School and Ahmed Timol Secondary School were on board.

A nine-year-old grade 3 boy who suffered severe injuries in the crash was airlifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Two other pupils are in a critical condition.

The cause of the accident is unclear, the education department said.

“Our psychosocial unit will be deployed to the affected schools as well as to the affected families for trauma support and counselling.”

TimesLIVE

