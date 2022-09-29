Pupil dies after falling under a moving bus in Mogale City

A grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Ga-Mohale in Mogale City died on Thursday afternoon after falling under a moving scholar transport bus.
“Reports said that learners were fighting inside a scholar transport bus when the boy learner allegedly fell out of the bus and was unfortunately run over by it,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
He said department officials have visited the deceased’s home to pay their respects.
Mabona said the department’s psychosocial team will be dispatched to the school on Friday to provide the necessary support.
Police are investigating the incident.
