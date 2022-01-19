Department has no money to pay for scholar transport

The Eastern Cape department of transport has no money to pay scholar transport operators and has appealed to them to ferry pupils, as schools opened on Wednesday, while it looks for money to pay them.

The department has approved 103,000 pupils for the scholar transport programme for this year.

Scholar transport operators complain that their invoices for November and December have yet not been paid.

A meeting between the operators and the department officials was held on Tuesday. Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe was in attendance.

An operator, who asked not to be named, said: “I am in debt because the department has not paid us since November. The department fulfilled its mandate of transporting pupils at our expense.”

Santaco provincial chair Zola Bishop Yalelo, who was part of the meeting, said no resolution had been taken.