South Africa

Eight pupils injured when vehicle transporting them crashes in W Cape

01 October 2021 - 10:07
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Eight children and two adults were injured in a serious crash in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon.
Image: ER24

Paramedics were met with a scene of mayhem when a vehicle transporting children home from school rolled off the road between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon.

ER 24's Ineke van Huyssteen said eight children and two adults were injured - some seriously - when the Toyota Avanza they were travelling in rolled over on Baden Powell Drive between the two townships.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 2.30pm they found most of the patients lying in the middle of the road.

“The Avanza was found off the roadway about 20m from where the patients were found.

“One child was found to be in a critical condition.

“Paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions before the girl was airlifted by the Red Cross AMS helicopter to a nearby hospital.

“Another child was found to have sustained serious injuries, while the two adults as well as the rest of the children sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

All the injured were treated before being transported to hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations,” said Van Huyssteen.

According to Deanna February, spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services in the Western Cape, the children - aged between 10 and 12 - were being transported from three primary schools.

TimesLIVE

