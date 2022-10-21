Pupil transporter ordered to pay back R7m
Net tightens as Mako told to also pay SIU legal fees
The special tribunal on Thursday ordered a North West businessman to pay back more than R7m that his company earned by inflating kilometres in a transport deal in the department of community safety and transport management in the province.
RI Mako Trading and Projects director Remosetlha Isaac Mako was ordered to pay R7.47m in connection with a school transport tender to ferry children from rural schools in the Dr Ruth Sekgomotsi Mompati district...
