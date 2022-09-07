A Dinokaneng Secondary School pupil in Vanderbijlpark died in a scholar transport accident on Wednesday.
Three other pupils were injured and taken to hospital and four sustained minor injuries, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
The accident occurred at the hostel pickup point in Sebokeng.
“The learners were reportedly hit by a scholar transport bus at the pickup point while boarding to get to school.
“Information at our disposal confirms that the learners were rushed to a local medical facility. One learner succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention and three were hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries.
“Four learners sustained minor injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Our psychosocial team has been dispatched to the school for support.”
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We convey our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the school community. We wish the learners affected a speedy recovery.”
TimesLIVE
One pupil dead, three hospitalised and four injured in Vanderbijlpark
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
A Dinokaneng Secondary School pupil in Vanderbijlpark died in a scholar transport accident on Wednesday.
Three other pupils were injured and taken to hospital and four sustained minor injuries, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
The accident occurred at the hostel pickup point in Sebokeng.
“The learners were reportedly hit by a scholar transport bus at the pickup point while boarding to get to school.
“Information at our disposal confirms that the learners were rushed to a local medical facility. One learner succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention and three were hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries.
“Four learners sustained minor injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Our psychosocial team has been dispatched to the school for support.”
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We convey our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the school community. We wish the learners affected a speedy recovery.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos