“We were advised to look at other police stations as well, so we went to Pinetown, Chatsworth, KwaNdengezi, but no-one knew about that arrest.”
The next day, on Tuesday, Mtshare's family went back to Mariannhill police station to seek answers from the policemen who were on duty that evening, but Mtshare's name was not among the people arrested that day.
Mtshare’s sister posted his picture on Facebook, asking for help in finding him. A man from Klaarwater, who had been arrested that day, saw the post and contacted them.
“He called and said he had also been arrested that night when he saw Sihle in handcuffs coming with a police officer at the Mariannhill police station.
“He didn’t know the policeman but said he would be able to pinpoint him if he were to see him again. So we went to the station with this young man and he pointed [out] Sgt Ntombela,” she said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) took over the investigation.
Ipid called the family a few days later, saying it believed it had found his body near Cato Ridge.
“They were still trying to remove his body from a stormwater pipe he had been stuffed in, and his body was starting to rot, but we managed to identify him.”
In court, the state and defence agreed to postpone the matter until September 19 for a bail application.
Policeman accused of kidnapping, murder appears in court
A Durban police officer accused of kidnapping and murdering Sihle Mtshare was identified by a man who had been arrested the same day.
This was revealed by Mtshare’s family outside the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday after Sgt Ayanda Ntombela briefly appeared in court.
Ntombela is alleged to have kidnapped and killed Mtshare, 27, from KwaSanti in Pinetown, whom he had taken in for questioning on Sunday, August 21.
Mtshare had gone to his uncle’s house that day but called home about 8pm, reporting he would sleep over because it was late.
“His uncle only told us on Monday morning he had been arrested on Sunday evening. He said the policeman was from Mariannhill. That’s what was written on the police vehicle,” said a member of the victim’s family, who asked that her name be withheld.
“We went to look for him at the Mariannhill police station, but no-one knew him. They said his name was not on the list of people arrested that night.
