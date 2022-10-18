×

South Africa

Four suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal

18 October 2022 - 13:07
Four suspects died during a shoot-out with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Four suspects were shot and killed during a shoot-out with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday evening.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the circumstances around the fatal shootings..

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the dead suspects, believed to be in their 30s, were alleged to be behind murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini district.

Officers traced the suspects to a house at Ngoqokazi in the Amaoti area of Inanda.

“On entering the house, police allegedly found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police. It is further alleged a shoot-out ensued in which four suspects were fatally wounded. One suspect fled the scene and police are hot on his heels,” Netshiunda said.

No police officers were injured during the shoot-out.

TimesLIVE

