Gauteng, KZN worst regions to be caught by cops
Ipid report shows the two provinces have highest cases of death as a result of police action
By Bafana Nzimande and Penwell Dlamini - 30 September 2022 - 08:34
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remain the most dangerous areas to be arrested in according to a recent annual report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The audited Ipid report for the 2021/2022 financial year, Gauteng had the highest number of deaths in police custody with 132 followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 52 cases...
Gauteng, KZN worst regions to be caught by cops
Ipid report shows the two provinces have highest cases of death as a result of police action
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remain the most dangerous areas to be arrested in according to a recent annual report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The audited Ipid report for the 2021/2022 financial year, Gauteng had the highest number of deaths in police custody with 132 followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 52 cases...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos