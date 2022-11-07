Robinson said she doesn’t interact with most staff beside those in her own courtroom. “I’m here to deal with the law, not the staff. I do not foresee any bias but if that is a perception, I don’t want to infringe on anyone's rights,” she said.
The state did not oppose Sikhakhane's objection to the magistrate.
Robinson recused herself from the case and said arrangements would be made for another magistrate to hear the matter on Thursday.
The court was packed with family members and relatives, while community members were picketing outside demanding that bail be denied.
Speaking outside court, Msomi welcomed the postponement and said he understood why the application was brought before court.
“Maybe it’s a good thing that we get a magistrate from outside so that when it comes to a verdict, we won’t have any questions. If he is found guilty by a magistrate who is not someone linked to me, that would be a good thing because he is definitely not getting out of this one,” said Msomi.
He said they wanted Sikhakhane to be kept in custody until the case is finalised.
According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the two women were found to have gunshot wounds in their arms and heads.
Ipid said 11 empty cartridges, four bullet heads and a porn video were found at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Durban cop accused of shooting his two lovers asks magistrate to recuse herself
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The bail application for a KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of killing two women romantically linked to him was postponed after his attorney asked the magistrate to recuse herself on Monday.
Const Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakane, 27, appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court. He faces two counts of murder for allegedly shooting Njabulenhle Majozi, 18, and Sthembile Ngobese, 24, in the KwaNyuswa area last month.
The bodies of the women, who were in a relationship with the police officer, were found at the house Sikhakhane is renting.
Sikhakhane’s attorney Manoj Haripersad asked magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson to recuse herself for fear of bias as Majozi's father works at the court.
While Majozi’s father, Sandile Oscar Msomi, works in another courtroom, Haripersad said his client feared Msomi might have interacted with other staff members or the magistrate about the matter.
“My client doesn’t believe there will be a fair prosecution. He believes the magistrate might be biased in dealing with the matter. My client is also not certain whether the magistrate might have interacted with staff in the courtroom,” said Haripersad.
Married traffic cop who killed lover on learning she was HIV+ is jailed
Robinson said she doesn’t interact with most staff beside those in her own courtroom. “I’m here to deal with the law, not the staff. I do not foresee any bias but if that is a perception, I don’t want to infringe on anyone's rights,” she said.
The state did not oppose Sikhakhane's objection to the magistrate.
Robinson recused herself from the case and said arrangements would be made for another magistrate to hear the matter on Thursday.
The court was packed with family members and relatives, while community members were picketing outside demanding that bail be denied.
Speaking outside court, Msomi welcomed the postponement and said he understood why the application was brought before court.
“Maybe it’s a good thing that we get a magistrate from outside so that when it comes to a verdict, we won’t have any questions. If he is found guilty by a magistrate who is not someone linked to me, that would be a good thing because he is definitely not getting out of this one,” said Msomi.
He said they wanted Sikhakhane to be kept in custody until the case is finalised.
According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the two women were found to have gunshot wounds in their arms and heads.
Ipid said 11 empty cartridges, four bullet heads and a porn video were found at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos