Bail opposed for cop who 'raped' boy
Victim’s mother testifies she was chased away when trying to open a case
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 03 November 2022 - 07:08
A policeman accused of raping a 15-year-old boy will on Thursday hear if the Pretoria North magistrate’s court will grant him bail.
The 38-year-old officer was arrested on October 14, six days after the alleged rape at his residence in Soshanguve block WW on October 8...
