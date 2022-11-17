Pensioner accused of social grant fraud owns 10 companies
I provide the SAPS with anything that they want, says Khoza
By Mpho Sibanyoni, Keletso Mkhwanazi and Mpho Koka - 17 November 2022 - 07:32
A tenderpreneur pensioner who has been arrested for social grant fraud revealed that she has 10 companies doing business with the South African Police Service (SAPS).
However, the National Prosecuting Authority only knows of three companies that allegedly scored tenders worth R60m from the SAPS...
