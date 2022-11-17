×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lawyer 'surprised' intruder didn't shoot Twala

Longwe attacked armed gunman, says witness

17 November 2022 - 07:21
Mpho Koka Journalist

Adv Zandile Mshololo has questioned witness Tumelo Madlala’s testimony that Longwe Twala pushed one of the intruders armed with a gun on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed, stating that it is impossible for an unarmed person to attack a gunman.

Mshololo, who is representing accused number five, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, at the Meyiwa murder trial sitting in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, asked Madlala how Twala ran towards an armed intruder and was not shot in the process...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm