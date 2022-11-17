Lawyer 'surprised' intruder didn't shoot Twala
Longwe attacked armed gunman, says witness
Adv Zandile Mshololo has questioned witness Tumelo Madlala’s testimony that Longwe Twala pushed one of the intruders armed with a gun on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed, stating that it is impossible for an unarmed person to attack a gunman.
Mshololo, who is representing accused number five, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, at the Meyiwa murder trial sitting in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, asked Madlala how Twala ran towards an armed intruder and was not shot in the process...
