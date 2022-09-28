×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Post Office workers, cop and teacher bust for ‘stealing from Sassa’

By TimesLIVE - 28 September 2022 - 14:15
The Hawks arrested four suspects in Queenstown on Wednesday. File photo.
The Hawks arrested four suspects in Queenstown on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

The Hawks have arrested four people for allegedly siphoning R10m from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

They are a former post office branch manager, her boyfriend, who is a former police official, a post office teller and her husband, who is a former teacher.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to answer to allegations of fraud and money laundering.

They were arrested in Komani in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said: “It is alleged during 2020 and 2021 post office officials were stealing Sassa grant funds for their personal enrichment.

“The investigations revealed the post office officials allegedly orchestrated the transactions by omitting and inflating accounting entries on the systems in place to create an opportunity to siphon cash meant to pay Sassa beneficiaries.

“It is further alleged ghost beneficiaries were also created.”

TimesLIVE

Woman convicted of murdering grandmother, fraudulently using Sassa and bank cards

A 31-year-old woman has been convicted of killing her grandmother and using her Sassa card for personal gain.
News
1 month ago

74 implicated in elaborate Sassa card scandal, say the Hawks

The Hawks says the cases against 74 suspects accused of illegally diverting SA Social Security Agency grants from beneficiaries’ bank accounts were ...
News
5 months ago

‘New dates for social grants are not for the R350 grant’ — Sassa clears up confusion

Sassa says the changes to grant payment dates are for the normal social grants (elderly people, disability and child), not the Covid-19 social relief ...
News
6 months ago

'Government phase 4 Covid-19 relief grant' is a scam, warns Sassa

Sassa says the information is false and does not come from the agency.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...