“Monitoring was intensified, and candidates were able to write. The district offices mobilised to ensure the pupils are assisted. The department has called upon all schools to reopen in the area as the situation has returned to normal.”
Elsewhere, he said examinations in the North West started late due to community protests.
The department is also investigating an incident at one centre in the Gauteng East district, where 53 candidates did not write economics paper 1.
“The principal had advised the candidates not to appear for the paper and also misdirected the province that there was a protest in the area. The district is to initiate a disciplinary proceeding against the principal,” said Mhlanga.
The department will make an announcement regarding the next steps to be taken for pupils who missed examinations through no fault of their own, he said.
The department appealed to members of the public to help protect the examination.
TimesLIVE
More than 1,100 pupils barred from writing exams due to Mpumalanga protest
Disruptions also reported in Gauteng and the North West
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
The department of basic education is set to make a decision regarding grade 12 pupils who have missed exams due to the protests in several parts of the country.
The department said it had noted with concern the continued community protests disrupting the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
In Mpumalanga, at six centres in Nkangala District, 1,127 candidates could not write mathematics and mathematical literacy paper 2 due to the community protests on Monday.
“The matter is under discussion as to when these candidates will be given another opportunity to write the affected papers,” said basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
He said writing in the morning session on Tuesday proceeded smoothly in all centres after police intervened and cleared the roads.
Mpumalanga protest death toll rises to two, as woman's body found at burnt store
“Monitoring was intensified, and candidates were able to write. The district offices mobilised to ensure the pupils are assisted. The department has called upon all schools to reopen in the area as the situation has returned to normal.”
Elsewhere, he said examinations in the North West started late due to community protests.
The department is also investigating an incident at one centre in the Gauteng East district, where 53 candidates did not write economics paper 1.
“The principal had advised the candidates not to appear for the paper and also misdirected the province that there was a protest in the area. The district is to initiate a disciplinary proceeding against the principal,” said Mhlanga.
The department will make an announcement regarding the next steps to be taken for pupils who missed examinations through no fault of their own, he said.
The department appealed to members of the public to help protect the examination.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos