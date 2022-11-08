Mohlala said police have heightened visibility in the area.
“The situation is no longer tense,” he said at midday on Tuesday.
“The N4 road was cleared after being blockaded last night. Police remain in the area and motorists are urged to drive with caution along the N4 as well as on other roads nearby.
“A case of public violence has been opened. Two people were arrested,” said Mohlala.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga protest death toll rises to two, as woman's body found at burnt store
Image: SAPS
The body of a woman was discovered in one of the shops torched when residents embarked on a violent protest in KwaGuqa in Mpumalanga.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the body was burnt beyond recognition.
This brings the death toll to two after another woman succumbed to her injuries when she was shot at Vosman near Emalahleni.
Residents protested on Monday after power blackouts in the area. Roads were barricaded with stones and burning tyres.
50-year-old woman shot dead during looting of shops in Emalahleni
TimesLIVE
