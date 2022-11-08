“We urge residents to exercise utmost caution and pay attention to this weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas.”
The affected areas include Ladysmith, Hlabisa, Underberg, eThekwini, Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Estcourt, KwaDukuza, Jozini, Mandeni, Mooi River, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe and Newcastle.
“We urge our communities to heed this warning and continue to be vigilant by exercising all the necessary precautions, especially those that relate to crossing rivers or flooded walkways. We also advise motorists not to speed and to pay caution to the conditions of the road as they may be slippery.”
Cogta has placed disaster management teams on high alert.
TimesLIVE
KZN issues warning for ‘disruptive’ rain and possible localised flooding
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for heavy rain that could result in localised flooding.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in the province said on Tuesday it had received a warning of inclement weather conditions from the SA Weather Service.
“It indicates that disruptive rainfall can be expected in large parts of the province today [Tuesday],” said Cogta in a statement.
“These weather conditions pose a risk to human life and threaten disruptions.
IN PICS | More rain hits Gauteng
“We urge residents to exercise utmost caution and pay attention to this weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas.”
The affected areas include Ladysmith, Hlabisa, Underberg, eThekwini, Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Estcourt, KwaDukuza, Jozini, Mandeni, Mooi River, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe and Newcastle.
“We urge our communities to heed this warning and continue to be vigilant by exercising all the necessary precautions, especially those that relate to crossing rivers or flooded walkways. We also advise motorists not to speed and to pay caution to the conditions of the road as they may be slippery.”
Cogta has placed disaster management teams on high alert.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos