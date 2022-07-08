×

South Africa

Police on high alert after shutdown in Mpumalanga, KZN

MEC Shongwe says blockading roads sabotages economy

08 July 2022 - 07:13
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Authorities are on high alert following a shutdown in Mpumalanga and road blockades in KwaZulu-Natal over the past two days amid a widespread outcry about petrol hikes.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said they had deployed additional police officers to the affected areas...

