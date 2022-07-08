Police on high alert after shutdown in Mpumalanga, KZN
MEC Shongwe says blockading roads sabotages economy
Authorities are on high alert following a shutdown in Mpumalanga and road blockades in KwaZulu-Natal over the past two days amid a widespread outcry about petrol hikes.
National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said they had deployed additional police officers to the affected areas...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.