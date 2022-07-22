'We were told this will be a suburb but it's just a dusty village'
The community of Mataffin village in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, went on a rampage on Thursday attacking public order police and demanding pavements, proper roads and jobs from their municipal leaders.
The community, which is situated near the R1.2bn 2010 Fifa World Cup stadium in Mbombela, says they have had enough of being fed empty promises by the City of Mbombela local municipality. ..
