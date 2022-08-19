'Why did they have to shoot them?', asks family of slain municipal worker
Families want answers after municipal worker killed, four injured
The death of Tshepo Maseko, 33, during the Middelburg municipality workers' protest this week, has left a trail of destruction that even his own family cannot comprehend.
Maseko died when a group of guards hired by the Steve Tshwete local municipality in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, shot at protesting municipal workers on Wednesday. Four workers were left injured and Maseko was the only fatality. He died from a wound at the back of his head...
'Why did they have to shoot them?', asks family of slain municipal worker
Families want answers after municipal worker killed, four injured
The death of Tshepo Maseko, 33, during the Middelburg municipality workers' protest this week, has left a trail of destruction that even his own family cannot comprehend.
Maseko died when a group of guards hired by the Steve Tshwete local municipality in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, shot at protesting municipal workers on Wednesday. Four workers were left injured and Maseko was the only fatality. He died from a wound at the back of his head...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos