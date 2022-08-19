×

South Africa

'Why did they have to shoot them?', asks family of slain municipal worker

Families want answers after municipal worker killed, four injured

19 August 2022 - 07:33
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The death of Tshepo Maseko, 33, during the Middelburg municipality workers' protest this week, has left a trail of destruction that even his own family cannot comprehend.

Maseko died when a group of guards hired by the Steve Tshwete local municipality in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, shot at protesting municipal workers on Wednesday. Four workers were left injured and Maseko was the only fatality. He died from a wound at the back of his head...

