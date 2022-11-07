Ramaphosa has made his submission to Phala Phala panel, says presidency

“President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as president, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law.
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted his response to the independent panel probing whether he has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala allegations. But his submission will be kept under wraps for now, says presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
“We don’t want to undermine the panel. Once they submit their report to parliament, we will then look at the option of releasing it,” he told TimesLIVE.
“The president’s submission affirms his committed co-operation with due process,” said Magwenya in a statement.
“President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as president, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law.
“President Ramaphosa denies that he violated this oath in any way, and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him.”
Last month, the panel gave MPs six days to submit information relevant to its assessment. It then gave Ramaphosa 10 days to submit written responses. The deadline for him to do that was Sunday, November 6.
The panel, which has until November 17 to conclude its work, has set 10 days for it to consider information received, conduct additional research if required, deliberate, write and finalise the report.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello to the panel that will conduct a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) motion against Ramaphosa.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the National Assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct.
Presidency slams ministers publicly criticising Cyril Ramaphosa
He alleged Ramaphosa was guilty of violating the constitution, which provides that cabinet members and deputy ministers may not undertake other paid work, after the president publicly stated: “I’m a farmer, I am in the cattle business and the game business ... I buy and I sell animals ... This that is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals.”
Zungula said Ramaphosa’s statement confirmed he was actively running his farming business and misled the nation when in 2014, on assuming office as deputy president, he said all his business interests would be managed by a blind trust. He said Ramaphosa was guilty of a serious violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
He said Ramaphosa failed to report the theft on his farm to “any police official” as required by the act. Reporting the matter to Gen Wally Rhoode, a member of the presidential protection unit, was not in compliance with the SA Police Service Amendment Act, he said. That there was no case number was proof that the manner in which the reporting was made was irregular and unlawful, he added.
Rhoode had no business investigating anything at the Phala Phala farm “as unlawfully directed by the president”, said Zungula, who also alleged Ramaphosa gave an unlawful instruction to Rhoode to investigate the burglary at his private farm.
TimesLIVE
