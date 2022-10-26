LAWRENCE KHOZA | Cyril needs to turn into Action Man and Mr Delivery
By Lawrence Khoza - 26 October 2022 - 10:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on the state capture report that he made on Sunday was spot on, but there is a lot more that he will need to do to ensure that his words are turned into action.
The president came to office with an extraordinary support base. His rise to the summit was not only supported but also driven by labour and business...
LAWRENCE KHOZA | Cyril needs to turn into Action Man and Mr Delivery
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on the state capture report that he made on Sunday was spot on, but there is a lot more that he will need to do to ensure that his words are turned into action.
The president came to office with an extraordinary support base. His rise to the summit was not only supported but also driven by labour and business...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos