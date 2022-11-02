×

Columnists

FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | It's our responsibility to protect state institutions from abuse of power

We all have a duty to prevent state machineries to be used to settle factional scores

02 November 2022 - 10:01
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

An ANC elective conference is an important occasion on our national calendar, regardless of whether you are a member, supporter or a strident opponent.

For one thing, ANC electoral conferences have delivered every head of state we have had since SA became a democracy in 1994...

