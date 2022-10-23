Jacob Zuma on Saturday condemned his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a “corrupt” and “treasonous” businessman who “is busy hustling on the side”.
In a lengthy speech at a function in Sandton, Johannesburg, the former president took swipes at several perceived foes, notably Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo, and said the current administration appeared to be captured by global commercial interests.
Zuma also blamed the current government for ongoing load-shedding, a problem he “fixed” during his presidential term.
The former president heaped scorn on Ramaphosa for “many allegations of criminality against him”, particularly relating to money stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“I often wonder what the situation would have been if I was the one accused of having millions of dollars hidden under mattresses. I wonder what would have happened if that was an allegation out of Nkandla,” he said.
“Let us not beat about the bush about the neglect of constitutional duty that comes with abusing the office of the president to conduct private business. I am assuming that what President Ramaphosa has said about the many dollars under his bed or furniture is true — that he conducts private business while serving as president of our country.
Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, says he fixed load-shedding
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Jacob Zuma on Saturday condemned his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a “corrupt” and “treasonous” businessman who “is busy hustling on the side”.
In a lengthy speech at a function in Sandton, Johannesburg, the former president took swipes at several perceived foes, notably Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo, and said the current administration appeared to be captured by global commercial interests.
Zuma also blamed the current government for ongoing load-shedding, a problem he “fixed” during his presidential term.
The former president heaped scorn on Ramaphosa for “many allegations of criminality against him”, particularly relating to money stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“I often wonder what the situation would have been if I was the one accused of having millions of dollars hidden under mattresses. I wonder what would have happened if that was an allegation out of Nkandla,” he said.
“Let us not beat about the bush about the neglect of constitutional duty that comes with abusing the office of the president to conduct private business. I am assuming that what President Ramaphosa has said about the many dollars under his bed or furniture is true — that he conducts private business while serving as president of our country.
“That, on its own, is unconstitutional and those who applaud him for doing so commit the most disgusting transgression. Conducting private business while holding the high office of president is nothing but corruption, which is inconsistent with the nature of that office and the constitution.
“Suffice to say that your president has committed treason. No president should conduct private business while in office. Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side,” Zuma said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos