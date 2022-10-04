Ramaphosa was responding to a question from EFF leader Julius Malema who accused him of abusing his power and office by not going to a police station to report the crime, saying as someone who studied law, Ramaphosa knew the procedure to follow in reporting a crime.
“I don’t believe I abused my power because I am surrounded by police officials, and when I informed the general, I was informing a police official,” said Ramaphosa. “I want to dispute the argument that I abused my power. I am not the type of person who would abuse my position or my power. I did not.”
Ramaphosa was more forthcoming about the Phala Phala robbery last week, unlike a month ago when he refused to answer MPs’ questions citing legal advice not to go into detail about the matter.
He said he was informed of the theft as soon as it occurred, while travelling in Addis Ababa, and that he informed Gen Wally Rhoode, the then head of the presidential protection unit, who was travelling with him.
Ramaphosa told MPs: “I reported it as one would report and when you report to a police general you expect that processes will unfold in the way that they should.”
Ramaphosa confirms having 'a good exchange' with ANC’s integrity commission
Image: Denvor de Wee.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he has again appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission to furnish it with more information on what transpired when a robbery took place at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
“We had a very good exchange with member of the integrity commission. I gave them quite a bit of information, much of it which is in the public domain,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon.
Ramaphosa, who was speaking to the media after addressing day one of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) national general council meeting in Kempton Park, said the commission is expected to compile a report.
“I have not seen the report and it is only when it comes through that one can comment but I had a very good meeting with them,” he said.
The questions come after allegations were made on social media that Ramaphosa was apparently told to take special leave or resign. It is claimed that there is a report on the matter that has not been made public.
Appearing in parliament last week Thursday, he repeatedly said he believed he was properly reporting the crime when he reported the theft of millions of dollars at his private farm to his head of security.
TimesLIVE reported that the president, who has been highly criticised for his handling of the scandal, sought to dispute an argument that he abused his powers by doing so and by not going to a police station.
“Having reported it to the police official I did believe they would do what they need to do to ensure that this matter is properly handled. That is the extent to which I was able to handle this matter.
“In my book, it was reporting a crime to the police when I did inform a police general,” said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa was responding to a question from EFF leader Julius Malema who accused him of abusing his power and office by not going to a police station to report the crime, saying as someone who studied law, Ramaphosa knew the procedure to follow in reporting a crime.
“I don’t believe I abused my power because I am surrounded by police officials, and when I informed the general, I was informing a police official,” said Ramaphosa. “I want to dispute the argument that I abused my power. I am not the type of person who would abuse my position or my power. I did not.”
Ramaphosa was more forthcoming about the Phala Phala robbery last week, unlike a month ago when he refused to answer MPs’ questions citing legal advice not to go into detail about the matter.
He said he was informed of the theft as soon as it occurred, while travelling in Addis Ababa, and that he informed Gen Wally Rhoode, the then head of the presidential protection unit, who was travelling with him.
Ramaphosa told MPs: “I reported it as one would report and when you report to a police general you expect that processes will unfold in the way that they should.”
LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos