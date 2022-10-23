The provincial secretary said while the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal acknowledged that the organisation is facing challenges, the conduct of the three leaders, who are respected and admired, had forced it to choose between them and the ANC.
“Unfortunately, as elected leaders, we are duty-bound to defend the ANC and its leadership.
“No court of law has ever found President Jacob Zuma corrupt for his involvement in the arms deal — equally, no court of law has ever found President Cyril Ramaphosa corrupt in Phala Phala.”
Mtolo called on the trio to emulate Nelson Mandela who after leaving office “spent his time as an elder and doing what elders do instead of attacking a sitting president”.
“He never publicly insulted or undermined leaders of the ANC — irrespective of how he felt about their conduct. He used internal processes to guide where he felt guidance was urgently needed,” he added.
TimesLIVE
ANC KZN defends Ramaphosa after three ex-presidents criticise him
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa after “attacks” on him by former presidents of the organisation.
This follows three different public engagements at which former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma spoke on Saturday.
Ramaphosa has faced major backlash from the former presidents over the rising cost of living, unemployment, Eskom and the alleged theft of millions in undisclosed foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.
Ramaphosa to address nation on action against state capture culprits
In a statement, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said this was a “strange occurrence wherein the above leaders are attacking the sitting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC publicly”.
Mtolo said the public “attacks” on the president were eroding the ANC's standing.
“While we respect their rights, as enshrined in the constitution, of the freedom of speech, we respectfully request our leaders to exercise restraint.
“We call upon leaders of our movement to use the right channel to raise whatever frustration they have with the ANC instead of attacking the ANC, its government and its leadership in public,” he said.
Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of treason and corruption, says he fixed load-shedding
