South Africa

More must be done to protect whistleblowers – advocacy group

The Whistleblower House says Cyril’s commitment not good enough

25 October 2022 - 07:28
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Don’t just praise whistleblowers, provide comprehensive protection for them.

That was a stern response by whistleblower organisation The Whistleblower House to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stated commitment to beef up the protection of whistleblowers in the country...

