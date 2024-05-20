Seven people, including an eight-year-old child were gunned down on Sunday Morning in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape.
According to police, the multiple shootings occurred in the township of Nxanxashe location. Six occupants (five males including the child and a female) were mercilessly shot while travelling in their Mazda 3 vehicle, while another person was found dead about a kilometre away in a Toyota Fortuner.
Police also found an abandoned VW Polo with blood stains in the vehicle, not far from both scenes. The deceased are aged between eight and 45 years old.
Provincial Commissioner, Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has strongly condemned the horrific killing and revealed that no arrests have yet been made as investigations are still underway.
She urges anyone with information related to these murders to come forward and assist in the investigation.
“The team of experienced detectives will be working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind these senseless killings. We are committed to providing the necessary resources and support to ensure a thorough and swift investigation. Such level of violence has no place in our society, and it is imperative that we unite to combat such heinous crimes,” Lt-Gen Mene said.
The families of the victims will be notified once the deceased names are verified.
Seven people including a child (8) gunned down
Motive behind the shootings still unknown
Image: 123RF
