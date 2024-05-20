MK Party calls for calm after court ruling as Zuma is 'still in charge'

"Jacob Zuma will give us a directive of what is next going forward, but we are still comfortable that he is still the leader of the party and will take the decision and give us as the executive what is the next step and direction going forward.
MK Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane has asked party members to "relax" because Jacob Zuma was still in charge despite the Constitutional Court disqualifying him from standing for election to parliament.
On Monday, the highest court in the land ruled that Zuma was not eligible to be a member of and not qualified to stand for election into the National Assembly until five years have lapsed because he had previously been convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment.
"Section 47(l)(e) simply says 'convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine'. Mr Zuma was 'convicted' in that this court 'found' him 'guilty'... of the crime of contempt of court," stated the justices of the Constitutional Court.
Speaking to the media outside court, Ngubane said the party was disappointed at the ruling but said supporters should "relax" because Zuma was still in charge.
Jacob Zuma, will not stand for election to Parliament
"Jacob Zuma will give us a directive of what is next going forward, but we are still comfortable that he is still the leader of the party and will take the decision and give us as the executive what is the next step and direction going forward.
"We haven't planned anything, Jacob Zuma – as the leader of the party – will give us direction about his party and what to do. He still leads this party; he will lead this party going forward.
"He will give us direction from here on. He is still in charge and he will tell us what to do. Zuma is still in control of this party."
A group of supporters, clad in MK party regalia, sang and danced following the judgment.
One supporter, Musa Mabika, expressed disappointment but said he would still vote for the party.
"As the leader, we are just waiting for him [Zuma] to tell us what the next step is. We will be fine with everything that he says must happen," he said.
Another supporter described the judgment as irrational.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
