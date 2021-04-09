Pastor ’s NPO used to frisk lottery regulator of R1.5m
Whistleblower in fraud case didn't know Dr Tumi was involved
The man who opened a fraud case that led to the arrest of famous gospel musician Dr Tumi says he did not know that the singer was involved in the matter.
Billy Itumeleng Simamane, 38, runs The Message, a non-profit organisation (NPO) whose name was used to defraud the National Lotteries Board of R1.5m in 2018...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.