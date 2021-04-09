Pastor ’s NPO used to frisk lottery regulator of R1.5m

Whistleblower in fraud case didn't know Dr Tumi was involved

The man who opened a fraud case that led to the arrest of famous gospel musician Dr Tumi says he did not know that the singer was involved in the matter.



Billy Itumeleng Simamane, 38, runs The Message, a non-profit organisation (NPO) whose name was used to defraud the National Lotteries Board of R1.5m in 2018...